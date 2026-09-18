Gurugram hit-and-run case: Sia’s family demands arrest of 2 more suspects, says ‘fight is against crime’

Sia’s family demands the arrest of two remaining suspects in the Gurugram Golf Course Road case, saying their fight is against crime, not caste.

The family of woman biker Sia, who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road on Friday, demanded the arrest of the remaining two suspects in connection with the case, saying the fight is not with any group, but against crime. The accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh will be produced before the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal following the completion of their two-day police remand.

Both the accused were taken into police custody from the Gurugram district court after being produced before the same court. Kalyan Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan, while Lovneesh, who was allegedly present in the car with Bainsla at the time of the incident, was arrested from Palwal in Haryana.

Speaking to ANI about a Mahapanchayat being held in support of the accused, Sia's father Roshan Chauhan said he did not know the specific issue being discussed but stressed that the matter was a crime and should not be viewed."I have no idea what specific issue they intend to discuss by gathering their community. But the matter at hand is simply a crime; the perpetrator could be anyone—a criminal has no religion. That is the mindset," he said.

Sia's father also thanked the Haryana government for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying that several details had emerged during the two-day remand."I also want to thank the Haryana government for quickly constituting an SIT; a lot has come to light during the two-day remand. Initially, they claimed they were just with their families. But I saw numerous clips on social media showing them partying in a club all night, and there is footage of them leaving the place in the morning," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police on Wednesday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the road-rage case. Further, the victim's father added that Sia had suspected that the occupants of the car were intoxicated. "So, in a way, my daughter rightly suspected that these people were intoxicated; that is why she didn't stop her car. She is safe and didn't suffer major injuries -- I thank God for that," he said.

On the investigation, Sia's father said the SIT had so far found four people to be involved and urged the police to arrest the remaining two."Look, from what the SIT has gathered so far, there were four people involved. So, my expectation is that they arrest the other two individuals as well, take their time, and conduct a thorough investigation. The police are investigating, and they are doing a very good job," he said."There may be some who have an affinity for the accused, but this fight is not for any specific individual or community; it is against crime. The government and the police are doing their jobs, and we hope the police will arrest the remaining suspects and ensure the legal process delivers justice for Shivani Chauhan and secures justice for her," he added.

On the arguments by the lawyers, he said the legal process should take its course."Look, the lawyers will do their job; I listen to the statements made by their lawyers as well. I was also watching various videos on social media where people were commenting and expressing their views. However, this is a battle for lawyers to fight, and the police will handle their part; the matter is now before the court and has been taken cognisance of by the court. We will support whatever decision the court delivers," he said.

Sia's brother Dipankar Chauhan told ANI that the family's fight was against crime and not casteism."Look, our fight is not about casteism; our fight is against crime. The person who committed the assault—Kalyan Baisla—didn't realise she was a Rajput, and Shivani didn't realise he came from that specific community. So, first and foremost, we must recognise that both of them are, above all, human beings," he said."And finally, I would just like to say that we do not want to engage in any caste-based dispute; our fight is solely against crime," Sia's brother said.

On the next course of action, he said the family wanted the remaining two suspects to be arrested. "As everyone knows, the police have apprehended two of the perpetrators. We want the remaining two—since Shivai stated there were four people in the car—to be caught and produced in court as soon as possible. Today marks their first court appearance, so a decision will be made," he said."The judge will decide on the further course of action against them," he added.

On reports that the accused had been drinking the previous night, Sia's brother said the aspect was being looked into, though there was no official confirmation yet."Yes, though we haven't received official confirmation yet. Information from the SHO and others appearing in the media suggests that footage from last night shows them partying at a club all night before leaving in the morning. The point is, the perpetrators cannot escape justice now. We want swift action taken on this matter and hope to see the full footage ourselves. Thank you," he said.

The court proceedings come days after a video of the incident on Golf Course Road went viral on social media, showing a collision involving Sia's two-wheeler and a car allegedly driven by Bainsla. The video led Gurugram Police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and launch an investigation.

Further investigation is still underway into the matter.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)