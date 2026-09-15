Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Police arrest Kalyan Bainsla's cousin Lavnish Gurjar from Rajasthan, here's why

The driver, Kalyan Bainsla, was detained earlier today. His cousin Lavnish Bainsla, who has been detained today from Rajasthan's Dausa, was inside the black-tinted sedan when it drove parallel to Sia's bike.

Police have detained a distant cousin of the man who rammed a sedan into a woman biker in Gurugram for allegedly passing obscene comments at her.

The driver, Kalyan Bainsla, was detained earlier today. His cousin Lavnish Bainsla, who has been detained today from Rajasthan's Dausa, was inside the black-tinted sedan when it drove parallel to Sia's bike.

VIDEO | Gurugram hit and run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish Gurjar arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa.#Gurugram pic.twitter.com/CycWr84pZQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

The arrests come two days after their white sedan hit Sia's bike in Gurugram and fled the spot. The incident was recorded on action cameras mounted on her bike and on bikes of other riders following her.

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Why Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla's cousin?

The Police said, "The role of the other person is currently being investigated. It is established that he was present with the accused at the time of the incident."

"As the investigation progresses, further details regarding his role will be shared," a police officer said, referring to Lavnish Bainsla.

About Gurugram hit-and-run case

The case surfaced after woman biker Sia posted an Instagram video showing a car ramming her bike from the side, throwing her off and causing her vehicle to skid several metres. In the video, shot on her bike-mounted camera with a voiceover, she alleged that the car's occupants misbehaved with her.

“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said. She alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”.

According to police, the incident took place early on Sunday when Sia was riding her Aprilia sportbike with a group of riders. In her video, she said the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz began chasing her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.

Bainsla was arrested after being booked for attempt to murder. The accused runs a gym in Haryana's Palwal and is a former kabaddi player. His Instagram account, now deactivated, earlier featured videos of him working out and flaunting his physique.

Kalyan Bainsla booked under 'attempt to murder' charges

Initially, an FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 125 deals with acts endangering life or personal safety, while Section 281 relates to rash driving.

Gurugram Police later added Section 109 of the BNS, which pertains to 'attempt to murder', to the FIR.

What Kalyan Bainsla said after the accident?

After the incident, the accused said he was "sorry," claiming the collision was not intentional and that he fled fearing a mob attack. “I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” ANI news agency cited him as saying.

In an earlier video, Bainsla told a reporter that he did not know whether the biker was a man or a woman and alleged that only one side of the story had been shown. He also questioned why footage involving one of Sia's male friends had not surfaced.

However, she rejected Bainsla's claim that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle, saying he had come close to her, seen her hair, made gestures and signalled her to stop.

Sia also challenged his claim that she and the other bikers had repeatedly accelerated and slowed down. "He is saying that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down on the road. But my video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom," she said.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Bainsla's lawyer blamed the woman biker, calling the video a stunt for social media followers, as per NDTV. "You see the video... the woman is driving at 140-170 kmph. This road is not for stunts," he said. "It is being publicised to stir controversy. It is a woman who wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity."