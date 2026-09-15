Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla tried to flee from Police custody citing 'toilet break', suffered injuries during chase

Gurugram Police said Bainsla was nabbed by a Crime Branch team between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Soon after his arrest, he allegedly sought permission to urinate and tried to flee. He reportedly suffered minor injuries after falling during the escape attempt.

The Gurugram hit-and-run accused allegedly tried to flee custody on Tuesday after seeking permission to urinate.

The accused has been identified as Kalyan Bainsla (33), a resident of Chandhat in Palwal, Haryana. He was arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly hitting a woman biker with his car on Golf Course Road on Sunday.

Kalyan Bainsla asked permission to urinate before escaping Police custody

Gurugram Police said Bainsla was nabbed by a Crime Branch team between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Soon after his arrest, he allegedly sought permission to urinate and tried to flee. He reportedly suffered minor injuries after falling during the escape attempt and was administered first aid at a hospital.

"During the attempt, he fell and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and provided first aid," the police said.

Post arrest, pictures showed him kneeling in front of the impounded car with his right hand heavily bandaged.

Police said the car involved in the incident has also been recovered. The vehicle is registered in the name of Bainsla's friend. His alleged associate, Lavnish, who is also his relative, has been detained.