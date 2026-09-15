Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla tried to flee from Police custody citing 'toilet break', suffered injuries during chase

INDIA
Gurugram Police said Bainsla was nabbed by a Crime Branch team between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Soon after his arrest, he allegedly sought permission to urinate and tried to flee. He reportedly suffered minor injuries after falling during the escape attempt.
The Gurugram hit-and-run accused allegedly tried to flee custody on Tuesday after seeking permission to urinate.
The accused has been identified as Kalyan Bainsla (33), a resident of Chandhat in Palwal, Haryana. He was arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly hitting a woman biker with his car on Golf Course Road on Sunday.
Gurugram Police said Bainsla was nabbed by a Crime Branch team between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Soon after his arrest, he allegedly sought permission to urinate and tried to flee. He reportedly suffered minor injuries after falling during the escape attempt and was administered first aid at a hospital.
"During the attempt, he fell and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and provided first aid," the police said.
Post arrest, pictures showed him kneeling in front of the impounded car with his right hand heavily bandaged.
The case surfaced after woman biker Sia posted an Instagram video showing a car ramming her bike from the side, throwing her off and causing her vehicle to skid several metres. In the video, shot on her bike-mounted camera with a voiceover, she alleged that the car's occupants misbehaved with her.
“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said. She alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”.
According to police, the incident took place early on Sunday when Sia was riding her Aprilia sportbike with a group of riders. In her video, she said the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz began chasing her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.
Bainsla was arrested after being booked for attempt to murder. The accused runs a gym in Haryana's Palwal and is a former kabaddi player. His Instagram account, now deactivated, earlier featured videos of him working out and flaunting his physique.
Initially, an FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 125 deals with acts endangering life or personal safety, while Section 281 relates to rash driving.
Gurugram Police later added Section 109 of the BNS, which pertains to 'attempt to murder', to the FIR.
After the incident, the accused said he was "sorry," claiming the collision was not intentional and that he fled fearing a mob attack. “I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” ANI news agency cited him as saying.
In an earlier video, Bainsla told a reporter that he did not know whether the biker was a man or a woman and alleged that only one side of the story had been shown. He also questioned why footage involving one of Sia's male friends had not surfaced.
However, she rejected Bainsla's claim that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle, saying he had come close to her, seen her hair, made gestures and signalled her to stop.