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Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla, cousin Lavnish sent to 2-day police custody; Victim undergoes medical tests

The accused have been arrested under a case registered at Sector 55/56 Police Station for offences under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla, cousin Lavnish sent to 2-day police custody; Victim undergoes medical tests
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    Kalyan Bainsla, arrested for hitting a woman biker with his car in Gurugram, has been remanded to two-day police custody. His cousin Lavnish, who is also an accused in the case, has also been sent to police custody along with Bainsla.

    Advocate Lalit Bindal, who represents Bainsla, said police sought custody to recreate the crime scene, visit the spot with the accused and ascertain the whereabouts of the co-accused.

    What are the chargest against Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish?

    The accused have been arrested under a case registered at Sector 55/56 Police Station for offences under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    In the application filed before the magistrate today, police have also invoked Sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS.

    Both Bainsla and Lavnish were arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Gurugram on Tuesday after the video involving the woman biker went viral on Monday.

    He was arrested two days after a video showed him ramming into the woman biker riding an Aprilia RS 457 with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz from behind.

    Police said Lavnish allegedly made indecent remarks against the woman biker before Bainsla's car hit her, causing her to skid several metres on a Gurugram road.

    Gurugram hit-and run: Woman biker goes under medical test

    The victim, Sia, underwent several medical examinations. Speaking to ANI about her medical condition, Sia said she has undergone tests to assess internal injuries.

    "I have just had tests done, including an ECG. I am experiencing severe body pain, especially in my knees and pelvic area, so I also got X-rays taken. The reports are still awaited; once they come in, we will consult the doctor and decide the next course of action," she said.

    The shocking video of Bainsla ramming into the biker sparked massive outrage. The woman biker, Sia, had posted the horrifying clip on her Instagram describing the ordeal during her ride in Gurugram on Sunday. In the video, Kalyan Bainsla was seen harassing her after she told him to keep his car away from her. Moments later, Bainsla hit Sia along with her bike and fled the spot.

    On the basis of CCTV findings, Gurugram Police have filed an attempt to murder charge against the accused driver. The charge carries a provision for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

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