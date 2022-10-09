Search icon
Gurugram: Half dozen children feared drowned in pond, bodies of two kids recovered; rescue operation underway

According to sources, police have recovered the bodies of two kids and one of them has been identified as Varun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Representational Image

At least half a dozen children are feared to have drowned in a rain pond in Sector 111 of Haryana’s Gurugram district. According to Zee News sources, police have recovered the bodies of two kids and one of them has been identified as Varun. 

The police, however, said that they have recovered one body which has been sent to the hospital. Search and rescue operation is currently underway to find the missing kids.

"A pond in the village got filled with water during the incessant rains. We've found the clothes of 6 children here. Body of one has been recovered and sent to the hospital. Teams are still in water looking for others," said DCP West Deepak Saharan.

The children were all residents of the nearby Shankar Vihar Colony and had gone for a bath in the pond which got filled due to heavy downpour in the national capital region.  

