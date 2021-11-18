Gurugram Gurdwara association offers space for namaz to Muslims after objections from Hindu group

Several right-wing outfits and a Hindu group objected to Muslims offering namaz in open spaces in several locations across Gurugram, after which the local Gurdwara body decided to open its doors and offer a space for namaz to all the Muslims in these localities.

The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS), a Hindu group comprising several right-wing outfits such as Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Durga Vahini, objected to Muslims offering namaz in public spaces, sparking a row in this regard.

After this conflict, the Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram has made an announcement that all Muslims are welcome to use their premises to offer namaz. The Gurdwara said that “Muslim brothers” are welcome to offer their daily namaz, keeping in mind the recent events.

The row against offering namaz was sparked in a total of eight locations- Bengali Basti Sector-49, V-Block DLF-III, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Outside Khedi Majra village, on Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad village, Sector-68 near village Ramgarh, Near DLF Square Tower and village Rampur to Nakhdola Road.

Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar said, “It’s ‘Guru Ghar’, open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn’t be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer ‘Jumme ki namaz’.”

After several objections were raised by local people and the RWA, the local administration in Gurugram released a notice, cancelling the permission for Muslims to offer namaz in public places in eight out of the 37 designated locations in the districts.

Sidhu further said, “If there’s an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn’t fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in open sought administration’s permission and those who had problems should have approached the administration before attacking them.”

Row against the decision erupted after the cancellation of the permissions from the local body, as well as some of the actions of Hindu outfits. SHSS has also organized a ritual for Govardhan Puja two weeks ago in a piece of land in Sector 12 where namaz gatherings used to take place. The ritual was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

(With ANI inputs)