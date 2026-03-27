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Gurugram-Faridabad Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to get 18 new metro stations, HMRTC announces, check details

The HMRTC has earmarked 10 stations for Faridabad and eight for Gurugram, with the Gurugram-Faridabad RRTS line stretching approximately 64 kilometers.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Gurugram-Faridabad Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to get 18 new metro stations, HMRTC announces, check details
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The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to construct 18 metro stations along the upcoming Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. The proposed corridor is expected to revolutionize regional connectivity, providing seamless travel options for daily commuters.

The HMRTC has earmarked 10 stations for Faridabad and eight for Gurugram, with the Gurugram-Faridabad RRTS line stretching approximately 64 kilometers.

Key features of the Namo Bharat corridor

The Namo Bharat corridor will adopt the same model used for Delhi Meerut RRTS and Meerut Metro, enabling metro and Namo Bharat trains to share infrastructure. About 52 kilometers of the RRTS route will pass through Gurugram, while 12 kilometers will be in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor will be integrated with the existing Delhi Metro network, ensuring convenient travel for passengers.

One of the key connections will be at the Millennium City Centre Metro station on the Yellow Line, allowing passengers to switch between systems effortlessly.

Metro stations and interchanges

In Gurugram, metro stations will be constructed at Iffco Chowk, Sector 29, Millennium City Centre, Sector 52, Wazirabad, and Sector 57, among others. An important interchange is planned at Sector 61, connecting the Namo Bharat station with a proposed metro line linking Sector 56 and Pachgaon.

The last station within Gurugram will be at Gwal Pahari village, situated on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. In Faridabad, metro stations will be built at Sainik Colony, NIT-3, NIT-1, Bata Chowk, and sectors 12, 13, 14, and 15 intersection, among others.

Noise barrier systems and speed

The Namo Bharat trains will operate at an average speed of 160 KMPH to 180 KMPH, necessitating the installation of noise barrier systems along tracks passing through populated areas. According to officials, the corporation has proposed incorporating these systems to minimize disturbance to residents.

A senior HMRTC official revealed that a meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on February 24 discussed the proposed route in detail. "Directives were issued during the meeting to incorporate plans for eight metro stations in Gurugram and ten metro stations in Faridabad into the detailed project report (DPR) for the Namo Bharat train project," said the official 

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