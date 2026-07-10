Gurugram Encounter Explained: Four Deepak Nandal gang shooters killed, what happened in Sushant Lok?

In a major encounter with the Gurugram Police in Sushant Lok in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2026, four shooters belonging to the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were neutralised, and another was injured. According to the police, three police personnel were also injured in the line of duty during the retaliatory firing.

In a major encounter with the Gurugram Police in Sushant Lok in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2026, four shooters belonging to the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were neutralised, and another was injured. According to the police, three police personnel were also injured in the line of duty during the retaliatory firing.

Gurugram encounter: What happened

The encounter broke out when a team intercepted the miscreants who had allegedly held Vishal Berry, the son of the founder of the SGT University in Gurugram, hostage in his Sushant Lok residence. The businessman has been receiving repeated ransom messages from the wanted gangster based abroad. The Crime Branch had received information from the Police Control Room about suspicious movements by armed men in a Mahindra Scorpio. When Crime Branch teams arrived in the Sushant Lok area, the criminals had just allegedly begun firing at the businessman’s house with sophisticated weapons, as reported by PTI.

Police surrounded the criminals and, in the ensuing gunfire, killed four of them, while one was injured. Three police personnel also sustained bullet injuries. The injured men have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that senior officers have arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said that on receiving information about the incident, the DCP-Crime and the DCP-East reached the spot. Teams from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) conducted scientific and technical inspections of the scene and collected necessary evidence.

Detailed information regarding the identity of the criminals, their criminal records, the seized weapons and other important facts will be shared separately after verification and investigation, the police spokesperson added. The senior police officer said Berry and his family were rescued safely.

A large cache of illegal weapons has been recovered from the site. "Doctors declared four of them dead, while one is undergoing treatment. Three of our police personnel were also injured in this operation and are currently receiving treatment," ACP Dharamveer Singh said, as reported by ANI.



Who is Deepak Nandal?

Deepak Nandal is a most-wanted Indian gangster who operates a violent organised crime syndicate from international locations. His syndicate is involved in large-scale extortions, contract killings, and sophisticated weapon smuggling across the National Capital Region (NCR). He previously hit the headlines for coordinating a targeted firing at the house of popular Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria (Rahul Yadav).

(With inputs from agencies)