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Gurugram Crash: 2 killed after wrong-way car hits bike taxi in Sector 57; probe underway

Two men were killed in Gurugram after a wrong-way car hit a bike taxi in Sector 57. The victims were thrown several feet by the impact.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

Gurugram Crash: 2 killed after wrong-way car hits bike taxi in Sector 57; probe underway
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A tragic road accident in Gurugram early Saturday morning resulted in the deaths of a 26-year-old bike taxi rider and his 24-year-old passenger after a car allegedly driving on the wrong side collided with them. The incident occurred on Dharm Marg in Sector 57 during the early hours.

Victims Identified

Police identified the deceased as Ritik Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Motihari and residing in Sector 17, and Kartik Suresh, a college student living in Sector 60. According to officials, Suresh had booked a bike taxi while returning home after attending a friend’s birthday celebration.

Details of the Incident

The crash took place between 2:00 am and 2:30 am near the entrance of The Legend Society. Authorities said the victims were just a few kilometres away from their destination when a black Tata Harrier, registered in Uttar Pradesh, entered Dharm Marg from Golf Course Extension Road against the flow of traffic and struck the scooter.

The impact was severe, throwing both men nearly 15 to 20 feet. Investigators noted that the scooter was completely shattered, with debris scattered across a stretch of nearly 100 metres. The force of the collision also damaged the car significantly.

Driver Flees, Passersby Step In

According to police, two individuals were inside the car at the time of the accident. Both reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene without offering assistance to the injured victims.

Passersby alerted the police control room, after which officers from Sector 56 police station reached the location. Given the seriousness of the injuries, the victims were transported in private ambulances to nearby hospitals.

Deaths Confirmed at Hospitals

Kumar was taken to a private hospital in Sector 51, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Suresh was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A but succumbed to his injuries within an hour. His father later confirmed his identity based on photographs shown by authorities.

Investigation Underway

Police have seized both vehicles and launched a search for the driver of the car. An FIR has been registered under sections related to negligent and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials stated that it remains unclear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as no such evidence has been found so far.

Authorities have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon as the investigation continues.

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