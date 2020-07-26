Gurugram court summons Alibaba, founder Jack Ma on former employee's complaint

A district court in Gurugram has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma after a former employee filed a complaint in which he alleged that he was fired as he objected to censorship and fake news on company apps, as per the documents accessed by Reuters.

In the July 20 court filings, the former employee of Alibaba's UC Web, Pushpandra Singh Parmar stated that the company censored content that was against Chinese interests, and its apps UC Browser and UC News posted false news to create "social and political turmoil".

The court documents showed that a summons has been issued to Alibaba, Jack Ma, and about a dozen individuals or company units, asking them to appear in court or through a lawyer on July 29.

The judge also asked for written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days.

"We are unwavering in its commitment to the Indian market and the welfare of its local employees, and its policies are in compliance with local laws. We are unable to comment on ongoing litigation," UC India stated in a statement.

Parmar, who was an employee of the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017, is seeking $268,000 in damages, according to court documents.

This development comes after India banned 59 Chinese apps including UC News, UC Browser amidst border tensions between the two countries.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said.

The Indian government has also sought written answers from all affected companies on whether they censored content or or acted for any foreign government.