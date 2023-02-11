Gurugram: Couple fired from their jobs for torturing, abusing minor domestic help

Police in Gurugram's New Colony detained Manish Khattar (R) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur on Wednesday (Photo: IANS)

The Gurugram couple accused of torturing and sexually abusing their domestic helper has been fired, and police started looking for the placement agency where the girl had been hired on Thursday.

Both the woman's former public relations firm and her husband's insurance business made the announcement of their dismissal through Twitter.

A member of the civil hospital's staff stated that on Thursday, an official from Delhi's Jharkhand Bhawan came to see the girl.

Manish Khattar's former employer, an insurance firm, tweeted that it demands nothing less than the highest standards of ethics and morality from its employees. "We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect," the company said.

According to the complaint submitted by Pinky Malik, the head of the Sakhi centre that aided the police in rescuing the girl, the couple who had recruited the girl from Ranchi, Jharkhand via a job agency forced her to labour and also beat her cruelly every day.

Police stated that when they arrested Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34) of New Colony, they discovered many injuries on her hands, feet, and lips.

The girl's age is listed as 17 in the FIR, not 14 as first reported.

Malik said that the couple did not provide her with food or a safe place to sleep at night. "Her mouth was completely swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body," she said.

The woman claims in the FIR that her uncle dropped her off to Khattar's apartment five months ago, where he lives with his wife and children.

According to the report, the victim said that she was assaulted and humiliated on a daily basis. She claims that someone attacked her with hot iron tongs.

According to the FIR, Khattar would often strip her nude and assault her in secret. The victim said the perpetrators locked her up in their home and forbade her from contacting her loved ones.

The Juvenile Justice Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and sections 323 (causing harm), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code have all been cited in the FIR filed against the pair.

The police have cited the part of the POCSO Act known as "sexual harassment," which provides for criminal penalties.

On Thursday, authorities in Delhi sent out a squad to look for the employment agency that is said to have employed the victim for $10,000 per month.

Inspector Dinkar, SHO of the New Colony police station, stated that Khattar, who is now in police detention, claimed that he hired the girl five months ago to take care of his daughter and spoke with the placement agency over the internet. Khattar is from Gurugram, while his wife grew up in Ranchi.

"Our team searched for the agency today in Delhi. The accused also confessed that when the victim made a mistake, he got angry and used to beat her. Further probe is underway," he said.

We are outraged to read of the human rights and child abuse claims against Kamaljeet Kaur," the PR firm said on Twitter after Kaur was fired. "As an organisation, we respect the Indian legal system and are strictly against any form of human rights abuse. The company has terminated her services with immediate effect," it said.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office has asked the Haryana Chief Minister's Office and the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to help in the girl's recovery.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren is deeply anguished at this inhuman act of child torture that's come to light. NCPCR & cmohry are kindly requested to take due note of this grave matter with utmost importance and provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family" his office tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)