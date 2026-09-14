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Gurugram Woman Biker Case: Car owner makes big statement, reveals who was behind the wheels

A woman biker was hit by a car in Gurugram and the car owner has now given a clarification about who was driving.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

Gurugram Woman Biker Case: Car owner makes big statement, reveals who was behind the wheels
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    The owner of the car that hit a woman biker in Gurugram has said he was not driving the vehicle. "My Friend Kalyan Was Driving", said Manish, the owner of the car, adding that his friend had borrowed his car from his family on Sunday.

    Car owner says he is in Assam on duty

    The vehicle involved in the accident is a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with registration number HR30Y4949. It is registered in the name of Manish, a resident of Palwal in Haryana. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Manish said, "I was not driving the car. I serve in the Army and I am currently on duty in Assam." He said he learned about the incident only after the video went viral on social media.

    "Yesterday, a friend borrowed the car from me. My family handed the keys to him. His name is Kalyan. He was the one driving it. I only found out about the incident after watching the video and receiving calls from people," Manish told NDTV.

    What happened with woman biker Sia

    The incident occurred on Sunday in Gurugram on Golf Course Road, involving a victim named Sia riding an Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with her group. Documented by an action camera on her motorcycle, Sia reported that a car approached aggressively. When asked to maintain distance, the occupants allegedly demanded that she stop her bike, appearing to be intoxicated. Sia attempted to evade them while a friend tried to protect her. The car pursued her, ultimately colliding with her motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also read: Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car on Golf Course road, watch viral video

    Driver denied responsibility at traffic signal

    Sia reported that after a collision, a friend attempted to stop the driver, who confronted her at a traffic signal, denied responsibility and drove away. She expressed feeling unsafe on Gurugram roads, highlighting a lack of fear among reckless drivers and called on Gurugram Police for action. 

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