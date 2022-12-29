Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gurugram: Businessman's Toyota Fortuner snatched outside Ambience Mall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurgaon news: The police are investigating the case and are scanning the CCTV footage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Gurugram: Businessman's Toyota Fortuner snatched outside Ambience Mall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
Gurgaon, Ambience Mall: The driver of the car was held captive (File)

In a shocking incident, three men snatched away a businessman's Toyota Fortuner car outside Gurugram's Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The man said the accused held the driver captive and later dropped him near Dwarka Expressway. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The driver, Sultanpur native Ramsanjeevan, is employed by DLF Phase 2 resident Ritesh Dhingra. On Wednesday, at around 6.30 pm, the parked outside the mall and waited for his employer's family members. 

He went to urinate. Suddenly, three men caught hold of him and stuffed him inside the vehicle. They then thrashed him and snatched his mobile and wallet. 

The third person took the car towards Gurgaon's IFFCO Chowk.

They then dropped him at a secluded spot near the Dwarka Expressway.

He reached the Pataudi Police station and registered a complaint, reported PTI.

The police are investigating the case and are scanning the CCTV footage.

Investigation is underway.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.