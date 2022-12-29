Gurugram: Businessman's Toyota Fortuner snatched outside Ambience Mall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurgaon, Ambience Mall: The driver of the car was held captive (File)

In a shocking incident, three men snatched away a businessman's Toyota Fortuner car outside Gurugram's Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The man said the accused held the driver captive and later dropped him near Dwarka Expressway. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The driver, Sultanpur native Ramsanjeevan, is employed by DLF Phase 2 resident Ritesh Dhingra. On Wednesday, at around 6.30 pm, the parked outside the mall and waited for his employer's family members.

He went to urinate. Suddenly, three men caught hold of him and stuffed him inside the vehicle. They then thrashed him and snatched his mobile and wallet.

The third person took the car towards Gurgaon's IFFCO Chowk.

They then dropped him at a secluded spot near the Dwarka Expressway.

He reached the Pataudi Police station and registered a complaint, reported PTI.

The police are investigating the case and are scanning the CCTV footage.

Investigation is underway.