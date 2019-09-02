Gurugram: BPO employee alleges she was sexually exploited by senior on wedding pretext

A woman BPO employee in Gurugram has alleged charges of sexual exploitation against a man who hails from Amritsar and works at a private company in the city.

Both had come in contact via a marriage portal and started communicating with each other over phone and WhatsApp. The duo later moved into a live-in relationship and stayed together between February and July.

However, both the woman and the man, are married. But according to the victim (woman), who hails from Uttarakhand had filed for divorce and also told that the man Balmukund Mishra had also filed for a divorce in an Amritsar court in Punjab.

Having been communicating over phone and WhatsApp, the duo entered into a live-in relationship and rented out a falt at Delhi's Palam area. The couple has been living since February, however, according to the woman, the man slowly started ignoring her after she was forcing him for marriage.

As per reports, the man moved out of the house between July-August this year. When the woman tried to contact him, the man abused her and threatened for consequences if she continued calling.

Following this, the woman has filed a complaint against the man at Bajghera police station in Haryana.