FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know

US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet

Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway

Cricketer Shivam Dube reveals how South Africa loss sparked India's T20 World Cup surge: 'We were a completely different team'

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here

Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area

Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries

Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet

US missile hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway

A senior district administration official said prominent schools located on Golf Course Road, Sector-14, and several other places received emailed threats in the morning.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Around a dozen private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to evacuate the premises and send students home. The development sent shockwaves across the city, with parents rushing to pick up their children from schools. The bomb threat was later declared a hoax after hours of searches by police teams.

Schools evacuated as precaution

Majority of the schools were evacuated to follow the standard operating procedures, and the students were sent home as a precautionary measure. A senior district administration official said prominent schools located on Golf Course Road, Sector-14, and several other places received emailed threats in the morning.

Authorities checked classrooms, corridors, and other areas of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"All these premises were sanitised after carrying out evacuation process. Till now, we have received information from at least 12 schools about threat email. We are contacting other schools to ascertain the exact count," he said.

Police investigation underway

Gurugram police's public relations officer Sandeep Turan said police teams along with bomb detection and disposal squads were pressed into action to sanitise the school premises. "Investigation is going on in the case," he added. The police are working to identify the source of the threat emails and take necessary action.

Similar threat in Ludhiana

Similarly, panic also erupted in Ludhiana on Tuesday as 10 schools in the city received bomb threat emails, which were also reportedly sent to local journalists. Currently, the schools are under anti-sabotage inspections, but students have not been evacuated. Police teams and bomb squad units are conducting thorough checks, and Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has assured that the situation is being closely monitored.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan film to finally release on this OTT platform
Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents
Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents
NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know
NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary
US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet
US missile hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged
Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway
Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IndvsNZ final
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement