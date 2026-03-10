Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway

A senior district administration official said prominent schools located on Golf Course Road, Sector-14, and several other places received emailed threats in the morning.

Around a dozen private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to evacuate the premises and send students home. The development sent shockwaves across the city, with parents rushing to pick up their children from schools. The bomb threat was later declared a hoax after hours of searches by police teams.

Schools evacuated as precaution

Majority of the schools were evacuated to follow the standard operating procedures, and the students were sent home as a precautionary measure. A senior district administration official said prominent schools located on Golf Course Road, Sector-14, and several other places received emailed threats in the morning.

Authorities checked classrooms, corridors, and other areas of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"All these premises were sanitised after carrying out evacuation process. Till now, we have received information from at least 12 schools about threat email. We are contacting other schools to ascertain the exact count," he said.

Police investigation underway

Gurugram police's public relations officer Sandeep Turan said police teams along with bomb detection and disposal squads were pressed into action to sanitise the school premises. "Investigation is going on in the case," he added. The police are working to identify the source of the threat emails and take necessary action.

Similar threat in Ludhiana

Similarly, panic also erupted in Ludhiana on Tuesday as 10 schools in the city received bomb threat emails, which were also reportedly sent to local journalists. Currently, the schools are under anti-sabotage inspections, but students have not been evacuated. Police teams and bomb squad units are conducting thorough checks, and Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has assured that the situation is being closely monitored.