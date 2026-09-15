Gurugram biker hit-and-run case: Accused car driver Kalyan Bainsla arrested, attempt-to-murder charge added

Gurgaon Police arrested car driver Kalyan Bainsla on Tuesday in Golf Course Road hit-and-run case after adding attempt-to-murder charge based on CCTV footage.

Gurgaon Police on Tuesday arrested car driver Kalyan Bainsla in the biker hit-and-run case reported on Golf Course Road. Police added an attempt-to-murder charge against him after checking CCTV footage. The case was registered at Sector 56 police station.

Cops arrest Kalyan Bainsla after CCTV analysis

The incident, highlighted by a viral video on social media, involves a car allegedly hitting a woman biker. Police initiated an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, subsequently adding Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR, which addresses attempted murder with a potential penalty of up to 10 years.

The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, a gym owner and self-identified international kabaddi player, stated he was travelling with his sister and two cousins at the time of the incident. Police also issued a stern warning that any attempt to take the law into one's own hands would not be tolerated. "Lawlessness will not be tolerated at any cost," Gurgaon Police said.

Also read: Gurugram Woman Biker Case: Car owner makes big statement, reveals who was behind the wheels

Victim questions accused roaming freely

Sia claimed the accused assaulted her, abandoned her on the road to die and then fled, yet is now freely giving interviews to news channels. She said, "This incident has been unfolding since yesterday. He hit someone, left them on the road to die and drove away, yet he is still roaming around freely. He is giving soundbites to news reporters." Sia also disputed Bainsla's claim about women being in the car. She said, "There were only boys in the car, as far as I could see. There were no women."

She was en route to a biker's cafe in Gurgaon during the incident. Lacking a fixed group, she occasionally rides with her brother. Members of the biker community recognise each other and their bikes. One familiar rider was at the location and recorded the entire event on camera.