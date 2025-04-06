This new road will benefit around 50 villages on both sides of the highway and provide better connectivity for thousands of people.

Travel between Haryana and Rajasthan is about to get smoother and faster, as the construction of the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway 248A has been cleared for takeoff. The roadwork is set to begin by August or September 2025 and will be completed within a year. By 2026, a four-lane highway will be ready from Nuh in Haryana to the Naugaon border in Rajasthan, according to reports.

This new road will benefit around 50 villages on both sides of the highway and provide better connectivity for thousands of people. It will also open up new job opportunities for locals living in nearby towns and villages.

All technical and environmental hurdles, including approvals from the forest department, have now been resolved.

The total length of the new road will be approximately 57 kilometers. To improve traffic flow and safety, 9 flyovers or bridges will be built at key points, including Kheda, Akera, Akandeha, Mandikhera, and Ambedkar Chowk in Firozpur Jhirka. In addition, two bypasses of around 4 kilometers each will be built near Malab and Bhadas villages, according to reports.

Once completed, this highway will drastically reduce travel time, turning hour-long journeys into minutes. Given the road’s current condition and the long-standing demands from locals—including protests and marches—this approval is seen as a major relief and a milestone achievement.