Gurugram Air Pollution: Construction work banned from November 5-20, 50% work from home ordered

Gurugram has banned dust-generating construction activities from November 5-20 and ordered 50% work from home in government and private offices to tackle air pollution

The Gurugram administration has imposed restrictions on construction and demolition activities across the district from November 5 to November 20 to curb worsening air pollution, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders on Tuesday, directing government offices and private establishments in Haryana to limit physical attendance to 50% of their workforce. The remaining employees will be required to work from home during the specified period.

The measures come amid deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), with authorities stepping up efforts to reduce pollution levels.

Why has Gurugram banned construction activities?

Under the latest restrictions, all dust-generating construction and demolition activities will remain prohibited across Gurugram for 16 days, from November 5 to 20. The ban covers several infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear construction works.

The restrictions are aimed at reducing dust emissions from construction sites, which contribute to worsening air pollution, particularly during the winter months. However, the administration has exempted industrial establishments and essential services from the restrictions.

Construction and infrastructure projects related to railways, metro services, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation and national security will also be allowed to continue.

Gurugram Air Pollution: 50% Work From Home Rule

Alongside the construction ban, the administration has directed Haryana government offices and private establishments to operate with only 50% of their employees attending workplaces physically. The remaining workforce will work from home during the restriction period.

The move is intended to reduce daily commuting and vehicular movement, which contribute to pollution levels across the NCR.

The administration has directed concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to conduct daily inspections to ensure that the restrictions are being followed.

Authorities have warned that violations will invite action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.

The latest measures form part of the administration's efforts to control pollution in Gurugram and improve air quality across the NCR.