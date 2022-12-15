Gurugram: 4 men grab police officer, tear his uniform after their car was stopped for checking

Representational Image

According to authorities, a car driver reportedly attempted to run over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police after he signalled the vehicle to stop for inspecting here. Police said there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. at the Sector 17 traffic light on old Delhi road, when an ASI Krishan Kumar-led squad from the nearby Sector 18 police station was conducting vehicle checks.

According to the police, the team had signalled a Hyundai i10 Grand automobile with tinted glass that had come from the Delhi side to halt, but the driver then veered the car in an apparent effort to strike the ASI.

The automobile's occupants evaded the police and then assaulted the crew when they were caught following a 500-meter car chase.

An FIR was filed at the Sector 18 police station against the accused under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code: 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (murder attempt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention).

Aakash alias Bhola, a resident of Mohammadheri village, Surender, a resident of Daulatabad village, and Ayush and Vikram, both of Laxman Vihar colony, were all detained, the police said.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, the SHO of the Sector 18 police station, stated that the four suspects had been brought before a city court on Wednesday and sent into judicial custody.