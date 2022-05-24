Gurugram: 25-year-old fashion designer jumps to his death from 14th floor

A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the building she was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Charu Khurana, a native of Karnal in Haryana.
She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
The police said they did not find a suicide note.
"Around 8 pm on Monday, the police received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
"Her family members reached Gurugram this morning. They did not blame anybody. We did not recover a suicide note either. Her body was handed over the kin after post-mortem," inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 police station, said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing all angles, he added.