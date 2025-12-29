Gurugram: 25-year-old airline crew member dies during party, investigation underway

A 25-year-old airline cabin crew member was found dead after falling ill during a party at a rented apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1. She was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment. Police await post-mortem results to determine the cause.

A 25-year-old woman was found dead early Sunday following a gathering at a rented apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 area, according to local police. The incident came to light after hospital authorities informed law enforcement about her death during medical treatment.

The woman, identified as Simran Dadwal, worked as a cabin crew member with a domestic airline. She was originally from Mohali, Punjab and had been living in Delhi for work.

Health Emergency During Gathering

Police officials said Simran had travelled to Gurugram on Saturday to spend time with friends and attended a small party at an apartment rented by one of them. During the early hours of Sunday morning, she reportedly began experiencing severe breathing discomfort.

Friends present at the gathering rushed her to a nearby private hospital when her condition worsened. Despite efforts by doctors, she could not be saved and was declared dead during treatment.

A senior police official stated that the breathing distress reportedly began around dawn, though the exact cause remains unclear at this stage.

Police Notified by Hospital Staff

Authorities were alerted by the hospital shortly after the woman’s death. Following the information, a police team reached the hospital and initiated standard legal procedures. The body was subsequently transferred to a local mortuary for further examination.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-1 police station, confirmed that necessary steps were taken to preserve evidence and document the circumstances surrounding the death.

Family Seeks Clarity Through Post-Mortem

Simran’s parents arrived in Gurugram later on Sunday after being informed of the incident. They requested a post-mortem examination to ensure transparency and rule out any possibility of foul play.

Police officials said the autopsy will help determine the exact cause of death, including whether it was due to a medical condition or other factors. Further legal action, if required, will depend on the findings of the forensic report.

Investigation Ongoing

At present, no allegations of wrongdoing have been made, and police have not registered a criminal case. Statements from friends who were present at the apartment are being recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the medical emergency.

Authorities have said they are awaiting the post-mortem results before drawing conclusions. Until then, the case remains under inquiry as officials work to establish the circumstances behind the sudden death of the young airline professional.