Gurugram: 2 dead, 12 injured as sleeper bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

The cause of the fire was not known immediately. The incident took place around 8:30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur.

PTI

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Two passengers died and a dozen sustained serious burn injuries when a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday night, a senior police official said. The bus was gutted by the fire. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Five of the injured have been admitted to Medanta Hospital and seven to Civil Hospital, the official said. Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra said the incident took place around 8:30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway," he said. By the time the fire was brought under control, two passengers were charred to death. Some other passengers sustained burn injuries, he said.

READ | Delhi's air quality drops to 'severe' again, govt plans artificial rain to curb pollution

Civil Hospital's Dr Manav confirmed seven injured are undergoing treatment at the facility. "All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable," he said. After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora also reached the spot.

