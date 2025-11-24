Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here

To mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, schools, colleges, banks will remain closed on November 24 and November 25. Check details here.

On account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, schools in Gurugram and Faridabad, part of the NCR, are likely to remain closed on Monday, November 24, as a mark of respect for the significant historical and spiritual event. While, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will operate as usual on Monday but will observe a holiday on Tuesday, November 25.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Delhi CM announces holiday

The Delhi government has revised its school holiday list, announcing that schools in the capital will be closed on Tuesday to commemorate the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared Tuesday, November 25, a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the ninth Sikh Guru, as announced via her official X account.

"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead," she tweeted.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are banks, offices closed on November 24, 25?

According to the official notification, most state government offices will be closed, and all government schools, along with many private institutions, are expected to follow suit. Despite these closures, essential services such as the Delhi Metro, emergency healthcare facilities, buses, and taxis will continue to operate as usual.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: State-wise holiday list

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas will be observed on November 24. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand have designated this day as a public holiday. Schools and colleges in these states are expected to be closed. Students are advised to stay in contact with their respective school or college administrations for updates.

About Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Shaheedi Diwas marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru, who gave his life in 1675 to safeguard religious freedom. He opposed forced conversions under Mughal rule and chose martyrdom to uphold human rights and the dignity of other communities. His sacrifice is a profound symbol of courage, faith, and universal freedom.