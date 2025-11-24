FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here

Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to take oath today

Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...

India, Canada target USD 50 Billion trade by 2030, PM Modi invites Carney to New Delhi

Good News for Passengers: Namo Bharat trains to give THIS special service for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, check timings, booking prices and more

PM Modi issues BIG statement at G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'There can be no room for...'

Nagpur SHOCKER: Another teen suicide, upset over parents not giving her mobile phone, 13 year-old takes extreme step when alone at home

Huma Qureshi wants same penalty for eve-teasing and online harassment, says 'both are equally harmful'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several...

What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le'

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on No

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

HomeIndia

INDIA

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here

To mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, schools, colleges, banks will remain closed on November 24 and November 25. Check details here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 07:34 AM IST

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, schools in Gurugram and Faridabad, part of the NCR, are likely to remain closed on Monday, November 24, as a mark of respect for the significant historical and spiritual event. While, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will operate as usual on Monday but will observe a holiday on Tuesday, November 25. 

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Delhi CM announces holiday

The Delhi government has revised its school holiday list, announcing that schools in the capital will be closed on Tuesday to commemorate the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared Tuesday, November 25, a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the ninth Sikh Guru, as announced via her official X account.

"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead," she tweeted.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are banks, offices closed on November 24, 25?

According to the official notification, most state government offices will be closed, and all government schools, along with many private institutions, are expected to follow suit. Despite these closures, essential services such as the Delhi Metro, emergency healthcare facilities, buses, and taxis will continue to operate as usual.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: State-wise holiday list

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas will be observed on November 24. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand have designated this day as a public holiday. Schools and colleges in these states are expected to be closed. Students are advised to stay in contact with their respective school or college administrations for updates.

About Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Shaheedi Diwas marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru, who gave his life in 1675 to safeguard religious freedom. He opposed forced conversions under Mughal rule and chose martyrdom to uphold human rights and the dignity of other communities. His sacrifice is a profound symbol of courage, faith, and universal freedom.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several...
What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'
Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le'
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on No
Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to take oath today
Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed CJI, set to take oath today
Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...
Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE