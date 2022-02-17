PM Modi's gesture leaves Ravidas Temple priest overwhelmed - Know reason why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday (February 16) on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti and participated in the 'bhajan kirtan' along with devotees and interacted with them.

During this time, PM Modi also interacted with the temple priest Ram Sahay Shukla, who told the Prime Minister about one of his problems that he was unable to get his child admitted to a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district despite reaching out to the MP several times.

Upon hearing this, PM Modi immediately directed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to ensure that the priest's child gets admission without any problem, according to media reports. Sahay was touched and overwhelmed by the PM's gesture that he had tears in his eyes.

Meanwhile, PM Modi prayed for the welfare of the people and during his half an hour stay at the temple on Wednesday.

This year marked the 645th birth anniversary of the renowned saint Ravidas, who is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement. Also known by Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas - his devotional songs and verses created a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement.

Read | WATCH: PM Modi participates in 'Bhajan Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir

Ravidas Jayanti is especially celebrated in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Around 40 of the poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. It is generally believed that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.