Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021: Know historical, social significance of this day

The Jayanti is especially celebrated in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 06:31 AM IST

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 is being celebrated across the nation today. This year marks the 644th birth anniversary of the renowned saint Guru Ravidas, who is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement.

The Jayanti is especially celebrated in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Also known by Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas - his devotional songs and verses created a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement.

Around 40 of the poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. It is generally believed that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.

History and Significance of this day

Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century, to an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was among the first people to oppose the Indian caste system through his poems and teachings based on spirituality and spread the message of equality. 

He was a good friend and disciple of Kabir and has contributed 41 devotional poems and songs in 'Guru Granth Sahib'.

Guru Ravidas is considered the founder of the Ravidassia religion.

Guru Ravidas was also known as the spiritual guide of Meera Bai, who is an eminent personality in the sphere of Hindu spiritualism.

How is Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated?

To celebrate the occasion, 'Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji' is read and a special aarti is performed by the followers.

Devotees take a dip in the holy river on this day.

Prayers are also offered in the temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas especially in the bhawans.

The grandest celebration takes place at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir.

Followers visit the place from all over the world and celebrate the occasion.

The prime feature of the festival is the Nagar Kirtan.

People dress up as Guru Ravidas and his supporters to mark the celebrations.

