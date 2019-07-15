Guru Purnima 2019: Inspiring quotes, messages to wish teachers on WhatsApp and Facebook

On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima take some time out of your daily routine to thank the teachers who gave you valuable guidance in your life.

During ancient times, students used to get education at the ashrams of Gurus (teachers) and the teachers wouldn't charge any fee for the same. After completing their education, students would give a token of appreciation and gratitude, as per their capacity to their guru. This day is celebrated widely in the country as Guru Purnima.

This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 16.

The day also coincides with the partial lunar eclipse which will be viewed from India at 1:31 am on 17 July.

Guru Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa who is a celebrated figure in Hindu Mythology and is popularly known to be the author of Mahabharat.

This day is celebrated to pay respects to the gurus (teachers) who brought their followers to the path of enlightenment.

Here are 5 quotes from eminent Gurus:

Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets: Guru Nanak

There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting: Gautam Buddha

Always be thankful for what you have, many people have nothing: Gautam Buddha.

Reshape yourself through the power of your will; it is the only friend of self, and it is the only foe of the self: Maharshi Veda Vyasa.

There is nothing so disobedient as an undisciplined mind, and there is nothing so obedient as a disciplined mind: Buddha.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima this year, here are some message that you can send to your teachers, mentors and guides to show your respect and love for their contribution in your well being: