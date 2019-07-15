Guru Purnima 2019: Inspiring quotes, messages to wish teachers on WhatsApp and Facebook
Guru Purnima will be celebrated from June 16 to June 17 which coincides with Partial Lunar Eclipse which can be viewed from India at 1:31 am on 17 July.
On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima take some time out of your daily routine to thank the teachers who gave you valuable guidance in your life.
During ancient times, students used to get education at the ashrams of Gurus (teachers) and the teachers wouldn't charge any fee for the same. After completing their education, students would give a token of appreciation and gratitude, as per their capacity to their guru. This day is celebrated widely in the country as Guru Purnima.
This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 16.
Guru Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa who is a celebrated figure in Hindu Mythology and is popularly known to be the author of Mahabharat.
This day is celebrated to pay respects to the gurus (teachers) who brought their followers to the path of enlightenment.
Here are 5 quotes from eminent Gurus:
- Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets: Guru Nanak
- There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting: Gautam Buddha
- Always be thankful for what you have, many people have nothing: Gautam Buddha.
- Reshape yourself through the power of your will; it is the only friend of self, and it is the only foe of the self: Maharshi Veda Vyasa.
- There is nothing so disobedient as an undisciplined mind, and there is nothing so obedient as a disciplined mind: Buddha.
On the occasion of Guru Purnima this year, here are some message that you can send to your teachers, mentors and guides to show your respect and love for their contribution in your well being:
- The grace of a Guru is like an ocean. If one comes with a cup, he will only get a cupful. It's no use complaining about the niggardliness of the ocean. The bigger the vessel, the more one will be able to carry. It's entirely up to him. Happy Guru Purnima!
- You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!
- Whenever I wanted inspiration, You were there to guide and be, Thanks Guru for being, Such a pillar of support for me, Happy Guru Purnima!
- Some people come in life and make you a better being, All these people are Guru’s who give you wings, Happy Guru Purnima!