Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, with closures depending on the city and state.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar lists the cities where banks will remain shut, so closures will differ from one region to another. (Credit: Twitter)

Bank branches in several Indian cities will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

The holiday will not apply across the country. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar lists the cities where banks will remain shut, so closures will differ from one region to another.

Customers planning to visit a branch should check the RBI's official holiday schedule for November and December before making their plans.

Full list of cities where banks will remain closed

According to the holiday schedule, bank branches will remain closed in the following locations on November 24:

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Kohima

Odisha: Bhubaneswar

Rajasthan: Jaipur

Telangana: Hyderabad

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Delhi: New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Srinagar

Jharkhand: Ranchi

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur and Lucknow

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata

The closures are limited to the locations listed in the RBI calendar and do not necessarily apply to every city within these states.

Another bank holiday scheduled for November 27

Banks across Karnataka will also remain closed on Friday, November 27, for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, according to a report by The Economic Times.

With the fourth Saturday falling on November 28 and Sunday on November 29, bank branches in the state will have three consecutive days of closure from November 27 to 29.

Digital banking services to remain available

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue using digital banking facilities for regular transactions. Online banking, mobile banking applications and ATMs will remain available, allowing customers to access several banking services without visiting a branch.

Since bank holidays are observed according to specific cities and regions, customers should check the applicable schedule before visiting their local branch.