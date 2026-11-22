Delhi Traffic Police has issued restrictions and diversions near Rajghat, Chandni Chowk and North Delhi for Monday in view of VIP movement and a Nagar Kirtan procession marking Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Gurpurab.

Several parts of Delhi will face traffic restrictions and diversions on Monday due to VIP movement at Rajghat and religious processions for the Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories urging commuters to plan their travel in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever possible.

Traffic curbs may be enforced near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat from 10 am to 11 am, depending on VIP movement and the traffic situation. Separately, a Nagar Kirtan procession organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will move through several busy areas of central and north Delhi.

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Special traffic arrangements have also been announced for north Delhi from 3 pm onwards. Commuters travelling via Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Roshanara Road, Shakti Nagar and the Outer Ring Road are advised to check the affected routes before leaving.

Due to VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat, traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed between 10 am and 11 am on Monday, depending on the traffic situation.

The affected locations may include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

Check restrictions and diversions

BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate

Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg

Nishad Raj Marg from Shantivan Chowk

Ranjit Singh Flyover from Guru Nanak Chowk

Ring Road bypass from Rajghat DTC Depot

Delhi Police issue special advisory for Nagar Kirtan

The Delhi Traffic Police has also released a separate advisory for the Nagar Kirtan procession being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Gurpurab. The procession will begin at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and head towards Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road, where it will conclude.

Chandni Chowk

Fatehpuri

Khari Baoli

Naya Bazar Chowk

Peeli Kothi Road

Pul Mithai

Zorawar Singh Marg

Barf Khana Chowk

Pul Bangash Metro Station

Roshanara Road

Ghanta Ghar

Shakti Nagar Chowk

Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, GT Karnal Road

Traffic curbs and diversions may be imposed along these stretches and adjoining roads, depending on the movement of the procession. The impacted locations may include Chandni Chowk, Town Hall, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road Chowk, Pul Dufferin, Pul Mithai, Zorawar Singh Marg, Barf Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Sabzi Mandi, Pul Bangash, Roshanara Road, Roshanara Park, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk, Nagia Park Roundabout, Roop Nagar and GT Karnal Road near Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib.

Special Note: Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and avoid these routes during the advisory period wherever possible.