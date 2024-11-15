Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab is to be celebrated today, i.e., November 15, to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev who was the founder of Sikkhism and first Guru of Sikhs.

Will banks remain open or closed? Let us discuss in detail.

As per the holiday schedule set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several states will observe holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthik Purnima.

In states including - Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar - banks will remain closed.

Accordingly, customers are advised to check state-wise schedule before visiting banks.

Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Purab, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, famous for his teachings on religion and spirituality. Among Sikhs, he is one of the most prominent and recgnised Gurus.