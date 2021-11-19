Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Watch morning prayers LIVE from Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple)

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is one of the major festivals in India. Also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, it is one of the most significant days of the year in Sikhism. The day marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi village in the present-day city of Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

Traditionally celebrated on the Kartik Purnima date as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 19 in 2021. This year is the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Festival celebrations begin days before Gurpurab with Akhand Path and Prabhat Pheris. Akhand Path, a forty-eight-hour non-stop reading of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib, is performed in Gurudwaras two days before Gurpurab. Early morning processions called Prabhat Pheris start at Gurudwaras and move around the localities singing hymns. One the weekend before or the day before Gurpurab, Nagar Kirtans are organised.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated in a special manner at the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). Devotees flock to the Golden Temple, which is one of the holiest places in Sikhism. The morning prayers at the Golden Temple start at early dawn at 03:00 am. You can watch the Kirtan at Amrit Vela (Early dawn) live at the SGPC Amritsar YouTube Channel