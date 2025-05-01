Pannun said that Pakistan was not their enemy as it would be their 'neighbour' after Punjab’s 'liberation' from India.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, pro-Khalistan separatist, has shared a provocative video days after the Pahalgam terror attack. has called on the Sikh soldiers in the Indian army not to fight for the country if India goes to war with Pakistan. The ‘Sikhs For Justice’ leader has appealed to the Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army not to fight against Pakistan if the war breaks out between the two nations. In his message to the Sikh soldiers, Pannu said that Pakistan wasn't the enemy but a friendly state. He also said that the Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar for the Pakistani Army.

"If India attacks Pakistan, then it will be the final war for India and Modi. The Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar for the Pakistani army,” Pannu said in a video message, Dawn reported. Pannun said that Pakistan was not their enemy as it would be their 'neighbour' after Punjab’s 'liberation' from India.

“Now is the time to say no to Narendra Modi’s jingoistic war. Do not fight against Pakistan. Pakistan is not your enemy. Pakistan will be and is a friendly country for the Sikh people and for Khalistan. Once we liberate Punjab, Pakistan will be our neighbour. Your enemy is your Indian Army," Pannu said. “This is Narendra Modi’s government that is behind the Pahalgam Hindu massacre," he added.

After the Pahalgam attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of Pakistan's High Commission.

READ | Death registration data to voter slip redesign: ECI introduces three key initiatives to enhance electoral rolls accuracy, check details