Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in Sevadar Ranjit murder case

For the murder of sevadar Ranjit Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The special CBI court has sentenced 5 convicts, including Ram Rahim, to life imprisonment in the murder of Ranjit Singh. A fine of 31 lakhs has also been imposed on Ram Rahim and Rs 50 thousand on 4 other convicts.

The four accused were produced in the special CBI court while Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was produced through video conferencing.

Notably, the convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is already serving his sentence in jail. Ranjit Singh was killed on 10 July 2002 and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been found guilty in this case. The FIR was registered by the CBI on 3 December 2003.

Ranjit Singh's family says that he has fought a long battle for justice and he was expecting the death penalty from the court, although the court has given life imprisonment to the culprits.

In the year 2017, the CBI court had convicted 5 people including Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Besides Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Krishna Lal, Avtar, Sabdil and Jasbir have been found guilty by the court for the murder of Ranjit Singh.

Due to the announcement of punishment of the five accused including Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula in view of the possibility of loss of life and property, creating any kind of tension, disturbance of peace and riots. There is a complete ban on carrying knives or other weapons like swords (other than the religious symbol kirpan), sticks, iron rods, spears on the National Highway falling in Sector 1, 2, 5, 6 and surrounding areas adjoining Panchkula District Court.