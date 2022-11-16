Gurgaon: Woman to receive Rs 2 lakh compensation after being bitten by dog

A lady who suffered injuries after being bitten by a pet dog in August was ordered by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday to receive interim compensation from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of 2 lakh.

The forum further stated that the MCG can reclaim this compensation sum from the dog owner if they so choose.

On August 11, Munni—a domestic helper who lives in the neighbourhood—was attacked by Vinit Chikara's dog while she and her sister-in-law were walking to work. She was sent from the municipal hospital in Gurugram to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after sustaining significant head and facial injuries.

The dog's breed was listed as 'Pitbull' in the FIR that was filed at the police station in Civil Line. The owner later revealed that the breed is a 'Dogo Argentino.'

The forum ordered the MCG to seize the dog and immediately revoke Chikara's dog ownership permit. Additionally, MCG was told to keep all stray animals in pounds after taking control of them and to ban 11 exotic breeds. The forum also instructed MCG to draught a pet dog policy in three months.

"In the interest of justice an amount of ₹ 2 lakhs is ordered to be paid as compensation by way of interim relief by the MCG to the victim who is stated to be a very poor lady doing the household works in the houses of others," the order stated.

"It is further made clear that the owner of the dog had blatantly violated the law of the land and rules framed thereunder for having kept the banned breed of dog i.e. Dogo Argentino as a pet dog, so the MCG is put at liberty to recover the amount of ₹ 2 lakhs from the owner of the dog," it added.

According to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, the victim's attorney Sandeep Saini filed a lawsuit on their behalf at the consumer court, demanding compensation in the amount of 20 lakhs and adding MCG and the dog's owner Neetu Chhikara as parties. Tuesday, after hearing from all sides, Sanjeev Jindal's consumer court issued orders completely banning 11 harmful breed canines from the district and mandating the payment of interim damages to the victim.

The court order stated: "As per the notification of the Government of India dated 25.4.2016 the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.e.f. 15.11.2022 that are American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso."

It said, "The MCG is directed to cancel all the licences if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping the cited breeds with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs."

(With inputs from PTI)