Gurgaon: This soon-to-be-inaugurated road to cut travel time from 1 hour to 15 minutes

Gurgaon traffic: Rakesh Bhardwaj, Chief Project Manager of the manufacturer, said, "All the preparations have been completed."

Gurgaon, the millennium city, will soon get a new elevated road that will curtail the travel time between two key points in Haryana by 45 minutes. The much-awaited Sohna-Rajiv Chowk Elevated road will be inaugurated soon. This road will help commuters save fuel and their valuable time.

The Gurgaon-Sohna elevated road will be 22 kilometers long. It is divided into two sections. An elevated 8.94-km section connecting Subhash Chowk to Badshahpur will be opened to the public later this month.

The second stretch connecting Badshahpur and Sohna has already been opened for public use.

The road will cut down travel time from 1 hour to 15 minutes.

A resident told ANI he wouldn't mind paying extra toll tax for the facility as it would save time and money.

However, some people are worried about the prospects of increased tax.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, Chief Project Manager of the manufacturer, said, "All the preparations have been completed. Soon the portion of the elevated road from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur, ISKCON Temple will be completed. The inauguration will be done. Let us tell you that the part from Badshahpur-ISKCON Temple till Sohna has already been opened for passengers."

With inputs from ANI