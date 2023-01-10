Gurgaon news: Woman, fiance thrashed by female bouncers in Gurugram Sector 29 club

Gurgaon News: The police said they will take action as per law.

Gurgaon news: In a shocking incident, a woman and her fiance were thrashed by bouncers in a club in Gurgaon's Sector 29. The Gurgaon police has filed an FIR against the bouncers of the club and are investigating the case.

The woman has been identified as Anjali who had gone to a club with her fiance Chetan Tokas. While Anjali lives in Jawahar Nagar Colony, Tokas is a resident of Delhi's Munirka. They were partying in a club when they were thrashed by both male and female bouncers.

The woman said they had partied till 2 am and were about to leave the club after paying their bills when a bouncer started fighting with Chetan. When she tried to defend him, she was thrashed by other bounces, including female bouncers.

She said they kept punching and kicking them and finally threw them out of the club. The name of the bouncer with whom Chetan had an altercation is Sandeep, PTI reported.

Officials said both Chetan and Anjali have received injuries.

The police have registered an FIR under sections that deal with causing hurt, criminal intimidation and common intention.

The police are investigating the matter.

The manager of the club has denied the incident and has said they are cooperating with the police.

The police said they will take action as per law.