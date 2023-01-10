Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gurgaon news: Woman, fiance thrashed by female bouncers in Gurugram Sector 29 club

Gurgaon news: Officials said both Chetan and Anjali have received injuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Gurgaon news: Woman, fiance thrashed by female bouncers in Gurugram Sector 29 club
Gurgaon News: The police said they will take action as per law.

Gurgaon news: In a shocking incident, a woman and her fiance were thrashed by bouncers in a club in Gurgaon's Sector 29. The Gurgaon police has filed an FIR against the bouncers of the club and are investigating the case.

The woman has been identified as Anjali who had gone to a club with her fiance Chetan Tokas. While Anjali lives in Jawahar Nagar Colony, Tokas is a resident of Delhi's Munirka. They were partying in a club when they were thrashed by both male and female bouncers.

The woman said they had partied till 2 am and were about to leave the club after paying their bills when a bouncer started fighting with Chetan. When she tried to defend him, she was thrashed by other bounces, including female bouncers.

She said they kept punching and kicking them and finally threw them out of the club. The name of the bouncer with whom Chetan had an altercation is Sandeep, PTI reported.

Officials said both Chetan and Anjali have received injuries.

The police have registered an FIR under sections that deal with causing hurt, criminal intimidation and common intention.

The police are investigating the matter.

The manager of the club has denied the incident and has said they are cooperating with the police.

The police said they will take action as per law.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top careers for 2023: List of jobs that are in high demand released
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.