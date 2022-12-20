Gurgaon man, woman found dead in birthday party at bar, had burnt 'angeethi' at 'Knite Ryder' room

Gurgaon news: The women slept on a sofa inside the room. (Representational)

A man and a woman were found dead inside a room in a bar at Gurgaon's Golf Course Road. Two of their friends were also found unconcious. The police suspect they died of suffocation as they had kept an 'angeethi' inside the room where they were celebrating a birthday party. The incident took place at the Knite Ryder bar-cum-restaurant situated on the Gold Course Road near a rapid metro station. The other two women are recuperating at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Joshi and Ankita.

Joshi had invited everyone to his birthday party at the tavern on Sunday night to celebrate the birthday of one of the women.

They ordered a cake, food and liquor.

They kept an angeethi -- a pot carrying burning coal -- inside the room to keep themselves warm, a police officer told the police.

The women slept on a sofa inside the room.

The staff closed the kitchen and left, The Indian Express reported, adding the cleaning staff arrived the next day and thought all of them were sleeping. In the evening, a woman alerted the staff that some of them vomited while sitting on the sofa.

The police were informed in the evening about what happened.

They suspect these people inhaled toxic fumes.

In Haryana, the government licenses these taverns in urban areas where people can bring in their own booze and order food around.