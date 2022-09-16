Gurgaon news: Leopard found in Gurgaon, rescued

Gurugram news

A five-year-old leopard was found in a Gurgaon village triggering panic among the masses. The male leopard was found in the city's Hodal area.

According to reports, the leopard was rescued by government officials before the incident could turn into a human vs animal conflict.

According to a wildlife officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under the fear that they might be attacked by the big cat, PTI reported.

A team was found under the leadership of forest officials Rajesh Chahal and Jaidev that laid a trap and caught the leopard on Wednesday.