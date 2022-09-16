Search icon
Gurgaon news: Leopard found in Gurgaon, rescued

According to reports, the leopard was rescued by government officials before the incident could turn into a human vs animal conflict.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

Gurugram news

A five-year-old leopard was found in a Gurgaon village triggering panic among the masses. The male leopard was found in the city's Hodal area.

According to a wildlife officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under the fear that they might be attacked by the big cat, PTI reported.

A team was found under the leadership of forest officials Rajesh Chahal and Jaidev that laid a trap and caught the leopard on Wednesday. 

