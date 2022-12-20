Search icon
Gurgaon-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway till Dausa to cut short travel time, construction finished

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: The maximum speed of the expressway will be 120 kilometers per hour. (Representational)

The Delhi-Dausa section of the Delhi-Gurugram-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway is almost ready. To start this section, NHAI has sought permission from its Sohna office. After getting the permission, the section will become operational. The authorities have also made arrangements for the security of the section.

After this section becomes operational, people travelling from Gurugram to Dausa will be able to cover the distance within 2 hours and 30 minutes. Currently it takes four-five hours.

NHAI has kept the deadline for making it operational. It will be finished by December 30.

The project starts from Gurugram's Sohna's Alipur village. The project is worth a whopping Rs 95,000 crore.

The entire 1380 km project was broken into 40 parts. The Gurugram to Dausa part has been divided into seven parts.

The Alipur-Dausa stretch is 220 kilometers. The Ferozepur-Jhirka stretch has been completed ahead of schedule.

The entire expressway will have eight lanes. It will be expanded to 12 lanes later. Currently it takes 24 hours to travel between Delhi and Mumbai. After this, it will take just 12 hours.

Connectivity from Delhi and Mumbai to many cities including Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat will be improved.

The maximum speed of the expressway will be 120 kilometers per hour.

