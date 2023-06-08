Gurgaon Metro Huda City Centre-Cyber City Line: Full tentative list of stations

Gurgaon old city's Sector 10, 10A, Sector 9, 9A, Sector 4, Laxman Vihar, Surya Vihar, Sector 4, 7, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar, Dundahera, Molahera, Sector 21, 22, 23, Udyog Vihar will benefit from this line. (File)

The Central government has approved the old city metro project in Gurgaon. This metro line will cover most of the old city providing direct connectivity to the people of the city. The authorities are anticipating a ridership of 1.25 lakh people daily. GMDA has been asked to carry out the civil works for the new metro line. The property market is expected to boom after the construction of the metro line. The project will be completed in the next four years. Rs 5452 crore will be spent on the project which will be largely elevated.

A spur of the project will also join the Dwarka line. The city has five metro stations -- Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, MG Road, Sikanderpur and Guru Dronacharya. 26 metro stations will be added to this line. These can be: Sector 45, Sector 39, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk.

The line will start from HUDA City Centre till Cyber City in Gurgaon. The main corridor will have 26 stations and one spur from Basai to Dwarka.The entire 28.5 km length of the corridor will be elevated.

Gurgaon old city's Sector 10, 10A, Sector 9, 9A, Sector 4, Laxman Vihar, Surya Vihar, Sector 4, 7, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar, Dundahera, Molahera, Sector 21, 22, 23, Udyog Vihar will benefit from this line. The metro stations will be walking distance from these areas.

After the announcement, it is likely that there will be a property boom in sectors like 37, 10, 10 A, 9, Palam Vihar Extension, Sector 21, Sector 22 and Sector 23.

This project was approved by the Haryana government on May 27. The Centre approved it on Wednesday.

It will prove to be a milestone in urban mobility in Haryana. It will also enhance connectivity of Gurgaon with other NCR cities.