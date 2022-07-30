Search icon
Gurgaon man used to make fake passports for Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Bollywood style, arrested

Lawrence Bishnoi: The Haryana Special Task Force that arrested the man said they seized the passports of two Haryana residents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Gurgaon news (File)

In what appears to be a plot from a Bollywood action thriller, a Gurgaon man has been arrested for making fake passports for gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused, identified as Raju Nepali, a native of Nepal, was arrested on Friday from Faridabad.

He and one of his associates have been accused of forging fake passports for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Haryana Special Task Force that arrested the man said they seized the passports of two Haryana residents. The address on one of the passports was found to be fake. This discovery led to Nepali's arrest. 

The accused has admitted to sending 10 wanted criminals abroad. They fled to other countries to evade justice after committing violent crimes in India. 

These criminals are currently operating their activities from safe havens like Dubai, Canada and Thailand. 

"The process of cancellation of their passports will be started soon," an officer said. 

The man has been sent on four-day police remand. 

With inputs from PTI

