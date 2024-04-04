Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know polling date, past result and more

Gurgaon is a Lok Sabha constituency located in Haryana. There are ten state seats in the legislature. The nine Assembly segments that make up the Gurgaon seat are Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Punahana. Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are not eligible to run for office in this general constituency. In this constituency, the leading parties are the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The constituency was represented three times in a row by Rao Inderjit Singh in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Gurgaon constituency had 21,50,728 voters, according to data from the Election Commission. 11,45,402 of these voters were men, and 10,05,283 were women. There were 43 voters from the third gender. In the constituency, 5,071 votes were cast by mail. In Gurgaon, 10,738 people cast ballots for service in 2019 (10,283 men and 455 women).

The Gurgaon constituency had 18,44,906 voters in total in 2014. 9,84,370 of these voters were men, and 8,60,536 were women. 'Others' voters comprised none of the electorate in this constituency. The constituency received 360 postal votes. 14,105 people in Gurgaon cast ballots for service in 2014 (9,439 men and 4,666 women).

Rao Inderjit Singh, the leader of the BJP, won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by a margin of 3,86,256 votes. With 8,81,546 votes cast, he had a 60.88% vote share. Captain Ajay Singh, a candidate for the Congress, lost to him with 4,95,290 votes (34.20%). Chaudhary Rais Ahmad, the candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), received 26,756 votes, or 1.85%, to finish third in the constituency. 14,46,509 legitimate votes were cast in total.

Rao Inderjit Singh, a BJP candidate, won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. As a Congress candidate, he first won the constituency in 2009. With 6,44,780 votes cast, he had a 48.82% vote share. Zakir Hussain, the INLD candidate, came in second place with 3,70,058 votes (28.02%).