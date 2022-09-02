Headlines

Gurgaon: Half-naked body of woman found in empty plot; rape not ruled out

Gurgaon: The passersby found the body in an empty plot of land and called the police.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

In Gurgaon's Nathupur, the body of a young woman was found on Thursday. The body was half-naked, according to the police. The victim couldn't be identified. 

The passersby found the body in an empty plot of land and called the police.

The police said prima facie the woman appears to be strangled to death and her body was half-naked so sexual assault can't be ruled out. They are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the rape. 

The police have sent the victim's photo to other police stations for identification. 

"Prima facie, it seems the victim was strangled to death. Her body was found in a semi-naked state. we have sent the body for Post-mortem. Possibility of rape can only be confirmed after the postmortem of the victim is done," told Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Police to ANI.

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

