Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Gurgaon: The accused is a native of Haryana's Hisar. (Representational)

Gurgaon: An employee at a financial firm in Gurgaon was shot by his colleague after a feud over a chair in their office. The incident took place near the Ramada hotel.

The accused is a native of Haryana's Hisar. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Vishal who used to live in Gurgaon's Sector 9. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The police reached the spot and took him to a hospital in Gurgaon. An attempt to murder complaint has been filed against the accused, Aman Jangra.

Aman Jangra and Vishal had a fight over a chair in their office. They fought again over the same chair the next day. The victim walked out of the office .

Aman shot him from behind when he was walking on the road.

The police are trying to arrest the accused. 

