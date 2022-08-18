Search icon
Gurgaon: Female attendant at private school booked for sexually assaulting girl student

Gurgaon news, Gurugram crime: The complainant said the female attendant works at the school and her duties include taking children to the toilet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a female attendant at a private school in Gurgaon allegedly touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately and sexually assaulted her, police said, adding an FIR has been registered against the woman. The girl's father filed a complaint on Tuesday.  

The complainant said the female attendant works at the school and her duties include taking children to the toilet. He said his daughter told him that the attendant touched her private parts and sexually assaulted her. 

The attendant allegedly told the victim that she would lock her in a room if she told about the act to anyone, Indian Express reported, adding that the woman was a habitual offender.

The victim's family has also informed the school about the woman, 

A police officer requesting anonymity told the newspaper that they have registered an FIR against the woman and had been investigating the case. They are also examining the CCTV footage. 

The victim was counseled and she repeated the details of the alleged crime. 

