Gurgaon: Bomb threat in a five-star hotel, search underway

Gurgaon: The mobile phone from which the call was made has been switched off.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Gurgaon (File)

A five-star hotel in Haryana's Gurgaon has received a bomb threat over the phone. The police have launched a massive search.

According to reports, an unidentified person called The Leela Ambience reception at around 11.55 am triggering panic in the hotel. A male voice warned that a bomb will explode in the Ambience Mall.

The police reached the spot along with the sniffer dogs and bomb squad. The search operation is underway.

"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," an official told PTI.

The mobile phone from which the call was made has been switched off.

