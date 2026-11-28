NHRC has sought a report in two weeks from Punjab's Chief Secretary and DGP over the alleged removal of the Nishan Sahib at Village Dalla Mor, Qadian in Gurdaspur.

A holy banner was taken down. People are asking questions now. A complaint about the removal of the holy Sikh flag, the Nishan Sahib, at a village in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab has been noted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). It has requested that the Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary of Punjab provide an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

What happened in the village?

Village Dalla Mor, Qadian, is the subject of the complaint. A local farmer contributed ten marlas of his own land to build a Gurdwara Langar Hall, according to the complaint. The Nishan Sahib was then erected at the location by the Sikh congregation in accordance with Gurmat Maryada and Sikh customs.

The holy flag was supposedly taken down later by some individuals. According to the lawsuit, this offended the Sikh community's religious sentiments. It claims that members of an opposing group used government equipment improperly and, with the support of political figures, carried out the expulsion.

What did the NHRC say?

The NHRC bench, led by Member Priyank Kanoongo, stated that the allegations seemed to violate human rights on their face. In accordance with Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the bench asked Punjab's Chief Secretary and DGP to investigate and report within two weeks. They also requested an order authorising the removal of the Nishan Sahib, and if none was found, an explanation of how government machinery was used and what was done.

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Why this matters

For Sikhs, the Nishan Sahib is a symbol of faith, identity and respect, so its removal without legal permission raises questions about religious freedom. The NHRC has called for accountability, a proper probe and preventive steps, and the state authorities must now respond within the given time.