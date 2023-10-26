Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

‘Gundragardi hai ye…’: Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav summoned by ED, Rajasthan CM attacks Centre

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a foreign exchange violation case.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked the BJP government at the Centre over ED action in the state including raids on the premises Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in the alleged paper leak case, alleging that "it was goondaism" and the central government had "created terror" in the country through probe agencies.

Gehlot's son Vaibhav has also been summoned by ED in a foreign exchange violation case.

The ED action came amid campaigning in the state for the assembly polls on November 25.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said the situation is worrying and said BJP should seek to win over people through its policies, behaviour, and principles in democracy but is resorting to "goondaism".

"Aap gundagardi kar rahe ho, gundagardi hai ye...Without pressure from the top neither ED nor CBI can come," he said.

"The question is not about someone, the question is not about my son. They have spread terror across the country, it is not good indication. I have heard that ED officers have shifted their families to Chhattisgarh for a year now and are living there on rent because they had to raid every day," he added.

Gehlot said the BJP has misconceptions and the ED action came as the Congress has decided to launch "guarantees" for the people of the state.

He alleged that the BJP does not want the Congress government to provide relief to the backward classes people, poor, women and farmers.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of Rajasthan Minister Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022, Paper Leak case.

Gehlot said Dotasara is a farmer's son. "He continues to raise his voice for the poor and the backward-class people which is why, he was targeted. We strongly condemn this".

Reacting to the ED's summon to his son, Vaibhav, the Chief Minister said the Congress is not going to get scared of "these tactics".

He said probe agencies were losing credibility and compared the figures related to searches by probe agencies during the UPA government and BJP-led government.

Gehlot said no probe is conducted if a person facing allegations joins the BJP. "The person becomes all clean in the BJP washing machine. Tomorrow, we will announce five more guarantees. The BJP should decide in advance where they will conduct raids after that. The atmosphere in Rajasthan is in our favour and this is why, the BJP is afraid," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming that as elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, and IT become the real "Panna Pramukh" of the BJP.

"As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan," he wrote on X.

"The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP', he added.

READ | Cash for query case: Who is Jai Dehadrai, Mahua Moitra’s ‘jilted ex’ who filed bribe case against her?

