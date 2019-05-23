Guna Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Madhya Pradesh

BJP's KP Yadav and Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The polling in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election was held in 59 constituencies across 7 states.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 1,08,932 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP's K P Yadav.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency profile

Guna Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 8 assembly segments which include Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok, Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli.

Guna constituency had been Congress stronghold seat since its leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has been winning the election in here for the past three terms. Therefore, in 2019 also, it is more likely going to be a one-sided contest as BJP is not having much hope on this seat.

In 2014, Jyotiraditya Scindia who is the sitting MP in Guna defeated BJP's Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes. However, a lot depends on how Modi wave would a role in Guna's contest.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: KP Yadav

Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna Lok Sabha constituency results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya (BJP)

2009

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Dr Narottam Mishra (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Harivallabh Shukla (BJP)

Elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in 4 phases: Here is the date-wise break of when the polling was held in all the seats in Madhya Pradesh:

April 29 (4th phase): Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi (6 seats)

May 06 (5th phase): Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh (7 seats)

May 12 (6th phase): Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha (8 seats)

May 19: (7th phase): Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsour, Ratlam, Ujjain (8 seats)

In 2014, riding on Modi wave, the BJP bagged 27 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while only 2 seats were won by the Congress party.

Out of 29 Lok Sabha seats, 4 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 5,14,68,032 voters out of which 2,68,42,970 are male and 2,46,23,639 female. While 1,423 voters belong to the third Gender.

Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.