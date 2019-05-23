Guna Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Madhya Pradesh

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

HomeIndia

India

Guna Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Madhya Pradesh

BJP's KP Yadav and Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The polling in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election was held in 59 constituencies across 7 states.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 05:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 

17:33 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019

 

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 1,08,932 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP's K P Yadav.

 

Guna Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Election in Guna Lok Sabha constituency took place on May 12 in the sixth phase of Parliamentary election 2019. BJP's KP Yadav and Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The polling in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election was held in 59 constituencies across 7 states.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency profile

Guna Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 8 assembly segments which include Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok, Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli. 

Guna constituency had been Congress stronghold seat since its leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has been winning the election in here for the past three terms. Therefore, in 2019 also, it is more likely going to be a one-sided contest as BJP is not having much hope on this seat. 

In 2014, Jyotiraditya Scindia who is the sitting MP in Guna defeated BJP's Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes. However, a lot depends on how Modi wave would a role in Guna's contest.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: KP Yadav

Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna Lok Sabha constituency results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya (BJP)

2009

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Dr Narottam Mishra (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)

Losing candidate: Harivallabh Shukla  (BJP)

Elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in 4 phases: Here is the date-wise break of when the polling was held in all the seats in Madhya Pradesh:

April 29 (4th phase): Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi (6 seats)

May 06 (5th phase): Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh (7 seats)

May 12 (6th phase): Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha (8 seats)

May 19: (7th phase): Dewas, Dhar, Indore,  Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsour, Ratlam, Ujjain (8 seats)

In 2014, riding on Modi wave, the BJP bagged 27 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while only 2 seats were won by the Congress party.  

Out of 29 Lok Sabha seats, 4 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 5,14,68,032 voters out of which 2,68,42,970 are male and 2,46,23,639 female. While 1,423 voters belong to the third Gender. 

Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

'PM for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal approves free sugar for National Food Security cardholders

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE