A fashion show held in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg has sparked a huge political row, more so because it took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The event drew criticism from various political and religious sections, with the issue even reaching the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured action in the matter.

What is the controversy all about?

What happened in Gulmarg?

The fashion show was organised in Gulmarg -- a popular tourist destination in J&K -- on Friday (March 7). Pictures and videos from the event, widely shared on social media, show male and female models walking the ramp in different outfits. The models were reportedly wearing the skiwear range of the fashion label Shivan & Narresh on the occasion of the brand's 15th business anniversary.

Ruckus in assembly

The Legislative Assembly of J&K -- which last year held its first MLA elections in over a decade -- witnessed disruption on Monday over the issue of the Gulmarg fashion show. Members of the ruling National Conference (NC), the opposing People's Democratic Party (PDP), and several independent MLAs raised the matter saying it had hurt people's sentiments.

The members called for a government probe into the matter.

Chief priest condemns show

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- Kashmir's chief priest and chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference -- condemned the event in a strongly-worded statement.

"Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people," he said.

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?" he asked.



Mehbooba calls event 'indecent spectacle'

Mehbooba Mufti -- leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and J&K's chief minister before its statehood was revoked -- said it was "deeply troubling" to see visuals from the event.

"The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values," Mufti said in a post on the social media platform X.

CM Abdullah seeks report

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he understood people's "shock and anger" over the event.

"Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramadan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year," Abdullah, 55, said in the assembly.

The chief minister refuted allegations of government role in facilitating the event. "It was a private party, organised at a private hotel and distributed invitations privately."

Abdullah has sought a report on the matter and assured strict action.