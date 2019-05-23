Gulbarga Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge stares at defeat

BJP's Dr Umesh G Jadhav and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Gulbarga Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Leader of oppostion in the outgoing Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stares at deafeat in Gulbarga. He was more than 23,000 votes behind BJP's Umesh G Yadav after the first few hours of counting. Kharge had won the constituency by about 75,000 votes in 2014.

Gulbarga voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019. BJP's Dr Umesh G Jadhav and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. Gulbarga seat has been reserved for candidates representing the Scheduled Caste community. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency profile

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the sitting MP in Gulbarga, has been chosen once again by the Congress party to contest the forthcoming election against BJP Umesh G Jadhav. Umesh was previously has been Congress MLA.

With Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been winning in this constituency for the past two consecutive terms, the Congress is more likely to grab the seat.

Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Dr Umesh G Jadhav

Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Gulbarga Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress)

Losing candidate: Revunaik Belamagi (BJP)

2009

Winning candidate: Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress)

Losing candidate: Revunaik Belamagi (BJP)

2004:

Winning candidate: Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi (Congress)

Losing candidate: Basawaraj Patil Sedam (BJP)

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future. As part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the Congress is contesting on 20 and JDS on 8 out of 28 total Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52%

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and 1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka.

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase.

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%.

List of 14 Karnataka constituencies where polling will be held in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2019

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases.